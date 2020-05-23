'Ertugrul Ghazi' actress Esra Bilgic offers condolences to Zara Abid's fans and family

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Friday offered condolences to fans and family of Pakistani model Zara Abid who was reportedly onboard the ill-fated PIA flight that crashed in Karachi earlier in the day.

The "Dirilis:Ertugrul" star followed Zara on Instagram and left a heartbreaking comment.

"I'm sorry for being late to follow you back, Zara. All Pakistan and Zara's family, please accept my most sincere condolences on your loss today. Rest in Peace," she wrote.







