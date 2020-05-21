Neelam Muneer wins over 'Ertuğrul' star Gülsim Ali with her 'beautiful heart'

Small screens in Pakistan have been taken over by Turkish historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, which has left many celebrities irked but is also getting lauded by a massive bunch of A-listers.

Pakistani actor Neelam Muneer recently turned to her Instagram to heap praises on the hit series and the admiration soon caught the eye of the Turkish actor Gülsim Ali who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the show.

“Even though I respect views of everyone in my fraternity but I feel it's not the matter of Turkish content or Pakistani content. We should look beyond and understand that its Islamic content, which has so much wisdom and teaches us the history and the values of Muslims,” wrote Muneer.

“They gave their lives for justice and remained on Allah's path. And they kept Islam alive. It's like reading a book which is full of great history of muslims,” she continued, adding that, “Let's just feel proud of our islamic heritage and get motivated and also create content in Pakistan which we should also be proud of.”

Responding to the tribute the Turkish star expressed her gratitude to Muneer as she commented: “Thank you @neelammuneer thank you for the nice compliments you and your heart is so beautiful , wish you all the best. [sic].”

The Chupan Chupai actor was quick to respond to Ali as she said: “It’s my pleasure gyulsim. You really deserve appreciation. You have performed beautifully and did justice to your role. I hope you can come to Pakistan one day. Allah Kareem.”





Earlier, other leading stars of the series including Engin Altan Düzyatan and Esra Bilgiç who play Ertuğrul and Halime Sultan respectively, had also expressed their gratitude for the love and admiration they received for their work here in Pakistan.

