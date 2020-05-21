Brian Austin Green 'devastated' after split with Megan Fox and her romance rumours

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green sent shockwaves down the world after news broke out about their divorce.

And while the Transformers actor makes headlines with Machine Gun Kelly over an alleged romance, Green seems to be going through a rather tougher time coping with their split.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the 90210 actor “is really not in a good place” and is “devastated about the divorce.” The grapevine further revealed that his eldest son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, also seems to be in a haze about what will be happening next to their family.

“[Kassius] hasn’t spent a lot of time with the family. Kass doesn’t know if he will be spending more time with the family with Megan stepping away.”

Green addressed the split after rumours about Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance went rife. Talking about the divorce with his wife of ten years, Green during an episode of his podcast With Brian Austin Green, said: “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

“There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,” he added.