Jeremy Renner accuses ex Sonni Pacheco of stealing $50,000 from daughter’s trust fund

Sonni Pacheco held Jeremy Renner’s 'disturbing actions' as one of the many reasons she struggled

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife Canadian star Sonni Pacheco are nowhere near settling their differences.

And as per the latest info on the former couple, the Avengers actor has claimed that Pacheco has been taking money from their seven-year-old daughter Ava’s trust fund.

People citing new court records revealed that the 49-year-old accused his ex-wife of transferring $50,000 from the trust into her bank account through the course of two years with an additional transaction of $10,000.

However, the allegations were refuted by Pacheco who told Page Six in an email that she is tired of getting ‘bullied’ by her ex-husband.

“I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted,” she said.

As per the docs, the 29-year-old confessed in an email to Renner’s business manager on April 29, 2019 that she had been “transferring [nearly $50,000] from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: ‘The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party – after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator.”

It was further revealed that the added 10 grand were used by her for property tax.

Quashing the claims, Pacheco held Renner’s “disturbing actions” as one of the many reasons she struggled financially.

Back in October last year, multiple claims were filed by Pacheco against the actor as she detailed that he once threatened her by putting a gun in his own mouth and then going on to shoot at the ceiling, all the while their daughter was present in her room.

She also accused Renner of drug abuse, adding that he often left cocaine behind in the bathroom within reach of their daughter.

The two had tied the knot earlier in 2014 and had filed for a divorce the same year over ‘irreconcilable differences’, cited by Pacheco.

Later in September she had also appealed to Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, for sole, legal and physical custody of Ava.