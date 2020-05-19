Mehwish Hayat comes in support of airing ‘Ertugrul’ in Pakistan

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has come in support of Turkish historical drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi being aired on state-run television (PTV) in Urdu language.



The Load Wedding actress turned to Twitter saying “I don’t know what the fuss is all abt? At the end of the day lets accept Dirilis #Ertugrul for wht it is; an educational drama series which has historical significance & gr8 moral lessons.”

About the lead character Engin Altan Duzyatan who essays the iconic role Ertugrul, Mehwish said “I think Engin Altan Düzyatan is pretty hot. A bit like Leonardo Di Caprio no?#crushupdated.”

Turkish drama series Ertuğrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube everyday.

However, several Pakistan stars have criticized the airing of the Turkish drama serial in Pakistan, saying that it will destroy the local industry.