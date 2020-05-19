Meghan Markle desperate about publishing her biography to set records straight

Meghan Markle has been working on a biography of her own, titled Finding Freedom, and the Duchess is now planning to release it sooner than planned.

In an attempt to regain control of her own narrative, Markle wants her biography to get hit the shelves very soon, so that she could set the record straight.

"If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now," a royal source told the Daily Mail.

"She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life," the insider added.



It further revealed that the former royal is desperate to tell her side of the story to the public.

"[She] desperately wants to shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power. She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip," the royal source went on.

Penned by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, will see the light of day on August 11.