'Ertugrul Ghazi' crosses 200 million views on PTV's YouTube channel

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" or "Ertugrul Ghazi" drama series has racked up 3 million subscribers on Pakistan's Television (PTV) YouTube channel, an official of the Turkey's TRT TV said on Monday.

Popular Turkish historical and fiction series is setting new records of viewership in Pakistan after the country's state-run broadcaster started airing it in Urdu language.

A large number of people also turned to YouTube to watch the Urdu version during the coronavirus lockdown.

Riyaad Minty, an official of Turkey's TRT TV on Monday revealed that the the show has surpassed 200 million views on "TRT Ertugul BY PTV" channel and it is nearing 3 million subscribers.

"We've now passed 200 million views in Urdu and getting close to 3 million subscribers," he wrote on Twitter.

The historical fiction series is being aired on PTV on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

