Taylor Swift looks ultra cool with her stunning pink and blue hair highlights

Taylor Swift raised heart rates of fans as the singer unveiled her hair transformation which added to her beauty.

The pop diva, 30 left admirers in awe with her new look as she highlighted her hair pink and blue.



Known for her golden locks, Taylor flaunted her incredible new hair in a very summery Instagram snap on Sunday during lockdown.

She complemented her new hair dye with her pink smoky eye and red lips as she posed in the gorgeous sunshine.



The singer looked super stylish in a chic floral blouse and oversized white framed sunglasses as she soaked up the sun.

'The Blank Space' songstress promoted the live stream of her 'City of Lover' concert in Paris which is scheduled to broadcast on Monday night (tonight0.

"Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork," Taylor captioned her selfie.

She continued: "Then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus It was the best album release party I could've wished for love you guys [kiss emoji]".











