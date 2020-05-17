Michael Bublé and wife Luisana get death threats over domestic abuse claims

Luisana Lopilato detailed the kind of online abuse she and Michael Bublé have been subjected to

Michael Bublé had caused quite some uproar a few weeks ago when he was accused of showing signs of abusing his wife Luisana Lopilato.

And while the claims were refuted by the model later, social media users don’t seem to have stopped there as the couple is now receiving death threats over their conjecture about the Feeling Good singer.

During an appearance on a TV show called Intrusos, she detailed the kind of online abuse she and her husband have been subjected to ever since the incident.

“We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” said the 32-year-old.

“It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened,” she added.

“It’s not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened.”

“It caused Mike a lot of pain too. ‘He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I’m working. He loves the friends he has in Argentina,” she continued.

“Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: ‘This is what you’re going to get when you come here!’”

She went on to defend her husband against the circulating claims, saying: “Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am.”

Earlier, some fans were convinced after watching their live session back in April that the 44-year-old’s behavior with his wife was problematic and has even been raised as a red flag for domestic abuse.

Fans turned to the Argentinian actor’s social media, messaging her to leave the abusive marriage.

The accusations were in reference to Bublé elbowing Luisana and then tugging her arm while also seeming to be angry at her on multiple occasions throughout the course of the stream.

However, Luisana was quick to clap back at all the users as she turned to her Instagram with a clarification in Spanish which in English, roughly translates to:

“Always do what’s right and leave the consequences to God.”

She wrote further in her caption:

“It’s incredible how some human beings are!! While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family.”