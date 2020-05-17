Brad Pitt’s ex-aide says he was happier when married to Jennifer Aniston, not Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has had a whirlwind romantic life which has always been subjected controversies and public scrutiny.

The Ad Astra star was happily married to Jennifer Aniston, before news broke out that he is allegedly cheating on her with Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

The couple then got divorced in 2005, after which Pitt tied the knot to Jolie. However, this marriage also could not last as Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

In an interview earlier, it has been reported that Pitt’s former bodyguard, Kris Herzog, stated that he was happier when married to Aniston, rather than Jolie.

He further told Cheat Sheet that he had never heard them fighting or rumours of cheating. He said, "I never heard anything bad between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt before he met Angelina Jolie."

When asked about his comments on Pitt’s marriage with Jolie, Herzog did not have a lot of good things to say.

"It was, ‘We are the most powerful celebrity couple in the world,’ and that was primarily Angelina pushing the public image,” he added.