Meghan Markle kept a diary of her time in the UK ‘which can send shockwaves through palace’

Meghan Markle reportedly used to keep a diary while living in the British royal family, from the time she arrived as a former actress, to the time she left as the Duchess of Sussex.

According to reports, Markle fully kept a journal of the time she spent at the palace, which is thought to pave way for her and Harry's memoir Finding Freedom, and also interestingly send shockwaves through the palace.

Royal writer Andrew Morton, who has already penned Meghan: Hollywood Princess and wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, five years before her death, says he is intrigued by the possibility of a book in Meghan's own words.

"She is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase. Remember she studied English in her first year at Northwestern College,” he revealed to the Daily Mail.

Morton added that a first-person account would give Markle and Harry ‘total control’, something they wanted all along , before moving to Los Angeles.

According to the report, friends close to the Duchess revealed, "I think [Meghan] wants people to feel sorry for her, or at least have compassion for her and all she's been through, which has been anything but a fairy tale."

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the couple's biography, titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, will hit shelves on August 11, this year.

It is described as, “Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."