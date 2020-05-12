When Brad Pitt apologised to Jennifer Aniston after cheating on her with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are one of the most amicable exes now, however, there was a time when things were really ugly between the two.

The Ad Astra star was accused of cheating on Aniston with Angelina Jolie and the rumours proved to be true when he gave an interview to an international outlet, apologising to his ex-wife.

Pitt told Parade magazine, "I spent the '90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic."

"It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't," he told the magazine.

"I'm satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. … That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all," Pitt added.

He later apologised to Aniston saying, "It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself -- and that, I am responsible for."



Pitt moved on with Jolie and proceeded to have six children with her, while Aniston later married Justin Theroux. In 2016, Pitt and Jolie announced getting divorced.