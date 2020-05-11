Rob Liefeld says 'Deadpool 3' is not happening

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has shared his views about Marvel's Phase 4 and revealed that Marvel boss Kevin Feige has no plans for Deadpool.

Speaking to Inverse, he also discussed whether Deadpool is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or separated in an R-Rated Marvel brand.

Answering a question regarding Deadpool/X-Force movie, he said "I don’t know. Here’s what people don’t want to hear, but thank God I’m a realist."

About Deadpool 3, Liefeld said, “Look, if they started making Deadpool today it would come out in four years. I can’t get excited about that. I think that is the answer."

Criticizing Kevin Feige's decision, he said he doubts the Marvel boss has any future plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“So they closed the door. Chris Evans says goodbye. Robert Downey Jr. says goodbye. Black Widow falls off a cliff, says goodbye. They almost lose Tom Holland to Sony. But ‘You’re a genius. But Marvel you’re geniuses,” he said sarcastically.



