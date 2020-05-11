Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson ‘already moving on’, only days after split

Supermodel Cara Delevingne and actor Ashley Benson only days after parting ways are already moving on.



As per a report by E! News, reconciliation doesn’t seem to be on the cards for the past paramours as they are already moving on and have little to no contact with each other.

A source told the entertainment portal that the two are officially “moving on” with Benson having moved out and now staying with her friends.

Meanwhile, Delevingne has been living with her friends Margaret Qualley, sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber ever since

It was further reported that the two have not had “a lot of contact” and are trying to keep themselves going by “hanging out with separate group of friends.”

As per the insider, Delevingne caught up with her friends Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Margaret Qualley and Alex Fine for pool part in LA.

The grapevine further shared that the former couple "feel like it's over and it's better if they go their own ways."

Delevingne had first confirmed her relationship with Benson in June 2019 and spoke to Elle UK about being in love.

"It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else,” she told the magazine.