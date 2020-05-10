‘Humayun Saeed might one day learn how to act’, says Noman Ijaz

Humayun Saeed was quick to back at the sarcastic remarks by Noman Ijaz

Pakistan's acclaimed stars Humayun Saeed and Noman Ijaz are making headlines over their sarcastic remarks for each other after the latter made commented on the former’s acting skills.

During a live session with Vasay Chaudry, Ijaz had taken a dig at the Bin Roye star, saying even with time, he wasn’t able to groom himself.

“With time people tend to groom themselves, but Humayun wasn’t able to do that. But I am sure if he keeps working hard, then any day incidentally he might learn how to act,” Ijaz had said.

Chaudry joined the banter bringing in Adnan Siddiqui into the roast, asking Ijaz what his thoughts were on him.

“Oh he’s a follower of Humayun, but if God has graced him with popularity and success at his age, then I guess it’s never too late,” Ijaz replied.

Clapping back at the sarcastic remarks, Saeed during a recent appearance on Fahad Mustafa’s show harked back to the time when Ijaz had essayed the role of his father in his serial.

“Noman Ijaz played my father in my first serial and even now he will play my father in my next film,” he retorted.