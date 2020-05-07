Prince Harry gives up hunting for Meghan Markle by selling rifles

Prince Harry made a private deal to another hunter and sold two weapons after Meghan's disapproval

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchanged vows, it wasn’t just the former actor who was about to get her life changed completely.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex’s life too changed for the better as his wife pushed him into forgoing some activities he previous indulged in, like hunting.

According to a report by The Sun, the former royal made a private deal to another hunter and sold two weapons from British gunmaker Purdey.

The duke had learnt how to hunt as a child and had been a regular at the sport but owing to Meghan’s opposition to the practice, he has bid adieu to hunting as he recently let game shooting events glide by with his colleagues.

A friend of the new owner of the weapons told the publication that Harry had sold the guns five months ago.

“He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry. But he was quite chuffed when he found out.”

Last year in August, it was reported that Meghan would be “faking a headache” to avoid going to a hunt in Balmoral during the Queen’s annual holiday.

Recently, conversationist Dr Jane Goodall who is a close friend of the former Suits star told Radio Times: “I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting.”