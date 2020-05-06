Aiman Khan surpasses Mahira Khan, reaches six million followers on Instagram

Pakistani TV actress Aiman Khan has reached six million followers, surpassing Mahira Khan, to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.



The Baandi actress reached six million followers on Wednesday.

Aiman has become the first Pakistani showbiz star to reach six million followers on the photo-video sharing platform followed by Mahira Khan with 5.9 million, Ayeza Khan with 5.5 million and Marwa Hocane with 5.3 million followers.

Aiman’s sister Minal Khan has also reached five million followers.

Last year, Mahira had become the first Pakistani star to reach the 5 million followers milestone on Instagram.