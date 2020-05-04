'Love Island' to return in 2021

ITV's famous dating show 'Love Island' has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued on Monday, ITV said there would not be a new series until 2021.

It said the novel coronavirus outbreak meant it would not be possible to make the seventh season of Love Island in a safe way this year.

Love Island’s popularity has boosted ITV’s advertising revenues in recent years.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safe is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo said.



ITV is due to publish a trading update on Wednesday. Its shares were down 5% in midday trading.