Tiger King’s Carole Baskin pranked by YouTuber posing as Jimmy Fallon

YouTube prankster Josh Pieter tricked 'Big Cat Rescue' CEO Carole Baskin into giving exclusive interview by posing as Jimmy Fallon on Zoom.

The 58-year-old was pranked into an exclusive interview as they made her believe she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on his programme 'The Tonight Show'.

Carole, who’s ex husband Don Lewis disappeared in 1997, did not appear in Tiger King’s reunion show and has remained largely silent since the Netflix hit show’s release – only speaking to slam her portrayal on the show.

Speaking in her debut broadcast interview, which has been released on YouTube, Carole reportedly said she has continued to work with the cats at her Big Cat Sanctuary amid the lockdown.

But, she revealed she has had to “let go” of half of the staff at her sanctuary, because of the loss of tourism.

Carole said: “My husband and I live about five miles from the sanctuary and my daughter lives next door to it and so my daughter and I still come into the sanctuary every day because we have to take care of all of the big cats there.”

She added: “Unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go of about half of our staff and, thankfully, all of our animal care is been done by volunteers so the animals are still getting their daily care.

“It means all of us are having to work double time to ensure all of that happens.”