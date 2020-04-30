'Transformers' animated prequel to be directed by Josh Cooley

Paramount and Hasbro have planned an animated 'Transformers prequel' with 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley. The project will focus on the Autobot leader Optimus Prime and the Decepticon leader Megatron.

Cooley has signed on to direct an animated 'Transfomers' origin story that will take place on Cybertron, the Transformers' home planet, according to a new report.



'Ant-Man' and the 'Wasp' writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari are writing the script, with Cooley said to be overseeing the final draft now.

The project is said to be separate from the live-action Transformers movie franchise, and the 2018 spin-off Bumblebee.

One reason this project is moving forward when so many others are on hold is animation production is much easier to pull off while maintaining social distancing.

No story details have been given at this time, and it isn't know when casting may begin for the voice roles.



