Mahira Khan takes a break from social media

Mahira Khan on Wednesday informed her fans that she is taking a break from social media "for a little bit".

The actress has used social media accounts to cheer up her fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, she announced her decision, without giving any reason behind her move.



"Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted.

The actress, however, had an advice for fans. "In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul," she wrote.



