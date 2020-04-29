close
Wed Apr 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2020

Mahira Khan takes a break from social media

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 29, 2020

Mahira Khan on Wednesday informed her fans that she is taking  a break from social media "for a little bit".

The actress has used social media accounts to cheer up her fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to  Twitter, she  announced her decision, without giving any reason behind her move.

"Taking a break from social media, for a little bit," Mahira tweeted.

The actress, however, had an advice for fans. "In times such as these ( and otherwise) just remember -Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul," she wrote.


Latest News

More From Entertainment