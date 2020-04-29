close
Wed Apr 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly reenacts 'Step Brothers' scene

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 29, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly and his drummer Rook re-enacted a scene from the popular comedy film "Step Brothers".

The video of their re-enactment went viral on social media, with fans of the Cleveland rapper praising the pair for coming up with the funny content during the coronavirus lockdown. 

The video was also shared by MTV's official Twitter account, which Machine Gun Kelly retweeted for his fans.


Meanwhile, the Rap Devil has announced that he would drop the first single from his upcoming music album “Tickets To My Downfall” on Friday. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment