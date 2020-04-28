Princess Diana’s resurfaced footage shows her breaking royal protocol for a sport’s day race

The video showed Diana participating in an annual sports day race in 1991 at William and Harry’s school

Princess Diana was adored far and wide not just for her selfless and tireless work for the public but also for being a dedicated mother to her two sons, William and Harry.

And a video that has been resurfacing, is proving just how devoted of a mother the Princess of Wales had been as it showed her participating in an annual sports day race in 1991 at William and Harry’s school.

The video making rounds online showed the late royal running with other parents in a race at the annual sports day at Wetherby School that was attended by her boys.

The heartwarming photos from the day have also come afloat, with a jovial Diana running barefoot alongside other parents.

While she did not snag away the winning title, she was lauded widely for putting in so much effort to make her boys happy.

Another photo from the same day showed Harry participating in the sack race, looking as cute as a button.