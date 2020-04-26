Eminem discusses Michael Jordan's reaction to his joke

Eminem said during a phone call with Michael Jordan he jokingly asked the basketball champion to come to Detroit so that he could dunk on him.

He recalled a telephonic conversation with Jordan during a recent interview, days after Michael Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance" premiered.

The Detroit rapper said that he was on a phone call with Jordan to discuss a show collaboration and thought it won't happen because of his joke.



“He’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call and I said, ‘Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?,” Marshall Mathers said.

Talking about Jordan's reaction, Slim Shady said, “It was crickets.I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda of was like, ‘Ha ha ha.’ Like laughed. And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blew it.”

Speaking about his joke, he said he knew that it was ridiculous for him to even think he could dunk on the 6’6” basketball legend.