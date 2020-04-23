‘Money Heist’ dethrones ‘Tiger King’ to become Netflix's most-viewed show amid lockdown

Famed Spanish series Money Heist, originally known as Lacasa De Papel has become the most-watched show during the coronavirus lockdown, an official report by Netflix suggests.

The show has overthrown popular Netflix animated series Tiger King’s viewership, raking in a record-breaking views on the online streaming service.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the quarterly report of Netflix reveals that in its first 10 days of release, 34 million people watched at least a few minutes of Tiger King, making it one of the most-watched Netflix shows ever.

However, the series’ viewership was toppled over by Money Heist’s fourth season, which was watched by a whopping 65 million households across the globe, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The show’s season 4 premiered on Netflix on April 3.

Meanwhile, season 5 of Money Heist will release in April 2021.