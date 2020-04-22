'Avengers: Endgame' hit the theaters a year ago on April 26, 2019. But before its premiere, the biggest movie of all time had got a boost from one of the fan artists.

Several unused posters of the hit movie from artist BossLogic have surfaced, providing an epic and often haunting look at the Marvel heroes.



One of the posters features 'Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hawkeye', 'Hulk' and 'Black Widow'.

All six of them seem to be dissolving into dust, bringing the heart-wrenching climax of Avengers: Infinity War to mind. Eagle-eyed viewers will also likely notice the dust features the six founding Avengers in various stages of their film appearances.

The second image features all the Avengers ready for battle. Captain Marvel takes center stage, her eyes and fists glowing with photon energy, while Nebula strides out of a torrent of flames.



The third and final poster features all of the Avengers in the background, with flames rising through the center to engulf both Thanos and Captain Marvel. The Avengers logo also features elements from The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War and Endgame.





