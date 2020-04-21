Nimra Khan ties the knot in a low-key ceremony

Nimra Khan ties the knot in simple ceremony

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan has tied the knot in a simple ceremony at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The actress shared the good news with her fans on Instagram.

Sharing a loved-up photo with her husband, the Khwaab Tabeer actor wrote, “Alhamdullilah #nikahfied. Ap sub Ki dua chaye bus and positivity (Need your prayers and positivity)."

She further wrote, “I love you Ami abu sisters and my In laws.”



According to details, Nimra’s husband is a police officer in London and the actress will move there, however, she will continue with her acting career.

Nimra also said that she will arrange a party for friends and family after the lockdown ends.