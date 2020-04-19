Paul McCartney was 'hurt' and 'fed up' with The Beatles after John Lennon left

Music legend Paul McCartney opened up earlier this week about his time with the British rock band The Beatles and how John Lennon’s exit left him feeling ‘fed up’ and 'hurt'.

The Hey Jude singer shed light on the group falling into disarray after Lennon severed his ties in 1969, with the rest of the four members, including Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

During an interview on Sirius XM, McCartney told Howerd Stern how he felt discouraged to continue with the band, which also had partly do with Harrison who passed away in 2001.

“The thing is Howard, that’s like a family. When families break up, it’s to do with the emotion and the emotional pain,” he said.

“You’re hurting too much, and so it wasn’t going to happen. We’d been through too much and I think we were just fed up with the whole thing,” he continued.

Stern asked the singer whether it was Harrison’s musical capabilities getting underestimated by the band that came in the way.

“It was easy to underestimate George because me and John, like you said, had always written most of the stuff and it had most of the singles,” McCartney responded.

“George was a late bloomer, as far as writing was concerned. He wasn’t that interested in the beginning. But then he started to get interested — and boy did he bloom. He wrote some of the greatest songs ever,” he added.

In an earlier interview with Stern, McCartney had admitted that Lennon’s relationship with Yoko Ono was majorly responsible for the band’s ultimate downfall.

“There was a meeting where John came in and said, ‘Hey guys, I’m leaving the group’. He found Yoko and John loved strong women,” McCartney had said in 2018.

“She used to sit in on the recording sessions and we’d never had anything like that. Looking back at it you’d think ‘the guy was totally in love with her’. You’ve got to respect that and we did, and I do,” he added.