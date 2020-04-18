Hugh Jackman says he feuded with Ryan Reynolds because of Scarlett Johansson

Hugh Jackman's has come forth revealing that his years’ long spat with Ryan Reynolds started over Scarlett Johansson.

In an interview with Daily Beast, Hugh said, “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” the actor joked.

Hugh revealed that his hilarious banter started during the time Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson.

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Hugh added.

The actor also joked how he is planning to avenge Ryan’s latest jab at him.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” Hugh concluded.