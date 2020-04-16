Who is Prince William and Prince Harry’s step-brother, Tom Parker Bowles?

Prince William and Prince Harry have had the eyes of the public on them since the dawn of time, as the world’s interest over anything even remotely related to the royal family, soars through the roof, especially in the recent turn of events after Megxit.

However, while one may think they know the royals inside out, there is one individual who has strictly kept himself away from the limelight: Harry and William’s step-brother, Tom Parker Bowles.

Step-children of Prince Charles, Tom and his sister Laura were born to Camilla during her first marriage with Andrew Parker Bowles before she made things official with the Prince of Wales.

The 45-year-old pseudo royal is a professional chef and the writer of seven cookbooks, while also having served as the editor for Esquire.

Tom has also made his fair share of appearances on television, including a show called The Restaurant Spy.

While Tom does technically, through distant roots, be considered a part of the royals, he however, thinks otherwise. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Tom revealed that he and his sister are “not quite part of the royal family, to be honest.”

"My mother married into it. She’s part of it. We’re the common children. We’re just on the side,” he said.

Apart from that, it has also been revealed by The Express that when Charles takes the throne, he does plan on bestowing royal titles to his step-children.

Tom is married to fashion editor Sara Buys and has two kids with her. The wedding was also attended by the chef’s step-siblings, Harry and William so we’re guessing it’s all amiable between the family members.



