Hailey Baldwin quashes pregnancy rumours with Justin Bieber: ‘I am not ready’

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been in the news for their future plans with regards to having a baby soon.
The supermodel recently came forth addressing the buzz related to her baby, saying she is not going to get pregnant soon.
“I'm on a birth control now and this can also affect my skin too,” Hailey told Glamour UK.
"My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there's cleaner air, than when I'm in New York or Los Angeles."
Hailey’s statement has raised a lot of questions in the minds of the couple’s fans, as Justin had earlier hinted at becoming a father soon.
In July he wrote on Instagram, "Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while."
