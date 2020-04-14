Kate Middleton ‘hoping’ for William and Harry’s feud to settle but wants to ‘stay out of it’

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took an exit from the British royal family, the public has been keeping a close eye on the sour ties between the brothers.

As per the latest intel, Kate Middleton has tried to play the mediator between the rift that William and Harry have had over the years, and while she wishes for them to reconcile, she is also making sure to keep herself away from the drama.

A source close to the royals, disclosed to Us Weekly that the Duchess of Cambridge “hates” to see the Sussex pair “so miserable” but “while Kate’s concerned about Harry and Meghan’s well-being, she tries to stay out of the drama.”

The insider went on to add: “[She] hopes William and Harry will eventually heal the rift and let bygones be bygones.”

Earlier during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex too, had addressed the strains on his relationship with William, as he said: “Part of this role and part of this job and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, stuff happens but we’re brothers. We'll always be brothers, and we’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him, and he’ll always be there for me.”

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly, and the majority of the stuff is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers you have good days, you have bad days,” he added.