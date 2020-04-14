Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to partake in striking interview, get $1 million in return?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been offered a staggering amount of $1 million for partaking in a sit-down, tell-all interview about their exit from the royal family.

The underemployed couple is desperately looking for work recently, after moving to Los Angeles, and is reportedly in correspondence with certain networks willing to feature their new lifestyle.

Earlier, it was reported in January that Meghan is in talks with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres about a bombshell interview prior to their exit.

“Sources close to the Duchess revealed Oprah Winfrey is a favourite to quiz Meghan on her bombshell exit with Harry," reported Daily Star.

The publication added that Meghan, who has received a lot of criticism for making Harry leave his family, may do the interview to win back public support by “allowing cameras to film their home and family life, and Harry is said to be giving ‘serious consideration’ to the proposal.”

“When she was part of the Royal Family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world,” a source told the Star.

“But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry after they took the big step of going on their own,” it added.