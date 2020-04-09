Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai get hitched in a private wedding ceremony

Pakistan’s acclaimed television stars, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai took fans by surprise after got married earlier this month.

Circulating reports suggested that the two legendary stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry were joined in marriage on April 4, 2020, with a picture from their nuptials also making rounds online.

Ahmed and Sehbai, both 70, were beaming with joy on their big day as the viral picture showed the bride embodying grace and elegance in a saree paired with a pearl necklace and earrings.

On the other hand, the Alif actor looked dapper wearing a priceless smile as he hugged his new wife, wearing a white shirt with a matching vest.

In light of the current coronavirus lockdown, the wedding unquestionably appeared to be a secret and intimate affair with neither of the actors or fellow industry insiders announcing it publicly.

Prior to this, Ahmed had been married to filmmaker Fareed Ahmad who passed away in 1993.