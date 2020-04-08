Mahira Khan says will return to the small screen after completing her film

Mahira Khan on Wednesday took the internet by storm as she interacted with her fans from self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While the actress answered as many questions as she could, she also used the occasion to share some hand washing techniques amid coronavirus the pandemic.



"A place you're planning on visiting once quarantine ends?" asked a fan.

Answering the question, Mahira wrote: "My Nani. And I can’t wait to go back to work :) love."

When a fan insisted that she must fulfill her promise of appearing on a TV drama, she said, "This time... I promise. Right after I complete the film !"

At the end of the session, Mahira Khan tweeted her picture with the caption that read, "This has been so nice.. you all bring such joy to my life, grateful for the love... always and forever. stay home, stay safe. Big love x".



