Reese Witherspoon shows off her fitness as she steps out for jog: Pics

Raeese Witherspoo stunned fans with her fitness when she stepped out for a jog in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old slipped into a grey tank top but made sure to wrap a sweater around her waist in case it got chilly. Sweeping her signature blonde hair back into a ponytail, the 'Legally Blonde' icon rounded off the look with sneakers and a baseball cap.
This comes after the Oscar winner teased a potential 'Legally Blonde 3' while chatting on Instagram Live with Jennifer Lopez this Monday.
'Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3,' said Reese, prompting Jennifer to gush: 'You should! You should!'
The original 'Legally Blonde' came out in 2001 and became a huge smash hit, with a sequel subtitled Red, White And Blonde out two years later.
Reese told Entertainment Tonight she was cobbling together a third Legally Blonde storyline, sharing that there is 'a script, but we haven't shot anything.'
