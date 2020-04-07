First trailer of Chris Hemsworth's Netflix movie 'Extraction' is out now

The first trailer of Chris Hemsworth 's upcoming Netflix film "Extraction' has been released.

The actor took to his social media accounts on Tuesday share the trailer of the film in which he plays a black market mercenary.

“I’m very proud of all the hard work that has been poured into this project. This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home,” he captioned his video.

Hemsworth essays the role of Tyler who is given the task of bringing home the son of a drug lord abducted by a rival gang in South Asia.