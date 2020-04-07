Mahira Khan apologizes for keeping fans waiting for an Instagram live session

close
Tue Apr 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 07, 2020
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who is in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak, has been getting requests to do an Instagram live session or a Q&A. 

The Raees actor took to Twitter to reveal “I’m getting a lot of requests to do an instagram live or do an askmahira session here.”

She said, “Let me know what you guys would like me to do!”

Mahira further apologized for keeping her fans waiting: “I’m sorry I’ve been lazy.. love you all Two hearts.”

The actress has been treating her fans with photos and updates from her self-isolation on Twitter and Instagram regularly.

Earlier, Mahira took to Instagram and wrote, “Imagine a universe, full of your favorite film characters. Watch any of these films, won’t be disappointed. I’d start with my all time favourite Amélie.”


