Mon Apr 06, 2020
April 6, 2020

Coronavirus kills Batman actor Jay Benedict

Mon, Apr 06, 2020

Actor Jay Benedict has lost his battle against coronavirus. The actor, who appeared in Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" and many other movies and TV shows, died at the age of 68.

A statement issued on the actor's website read: "It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay's death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection."

Benedict appeared in "The Dark Knight Rises" alongside Christian Bale and Tom Hardy.

He played Newt's father in Alien sequel Aliens and starred in "Emmerdale" in 1997.

Born in California, Benedict's family left the US for Europe when he was a child.

