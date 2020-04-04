Sajal Ali showers love on sister Saboor Ali’s paintings

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali and Saboor Ali share a great bond as sisters and this could be witnessed from the photos and videos of the wedding ceremony of Sajal with Ahad Raza Mir recently.



Currently, at a time when everyone is in self-quarantine, Sajal and Saboor have been sending love to each other via social media.

Today, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress took to Instagram and shared a story wherein she wrote that she was trying to polish her art skills in self-isolation.

The same photo was shared by Sajal on her Instagram story as she showered love on her sister's art.

Earlier, the Alif actress shared a throwback photo of herself and wrote, “Stay safe & stay positive and we will get through all of this. InshALLAH.”



