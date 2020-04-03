American rapper 6ix9ine released from prison amid coronavirus outbreak

A court on Thursday granted an American rapper 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, BillBoard reported.

According to the report, the singer will be on house arrest for the next four months under supervised release.

Apart from having a GPS monitor, he will have to live at address agreed upon by his probation officer. The singer will be allowed to leave his house if he requires medical attention to visit his lawyers.

6ix9ine was due to be released in July.

The publication reported that his request for home confinement was denied last week.