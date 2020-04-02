When Brad Pitt wrecked his marriage with Jennifer Aniston after kissing Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have remained the most amicable of exes ever since their divorce, however, there was a time when all was not good in the hood between the former lovers.



Back in 2005, when several differences had arose between Brad and Jen, one forbidden kiss broke their marriage forever.

This happened when the two had already parted ways but decided to give one another a second chance.

Although they were spending time apart, the wedding rings were still on. An insider told Mirror UK that Brad made his way to Jen's 37th birthday, on February 11, 2005, which took place weeks after they had separated. Eyewitnesses told the outlet then the couple walked hand-in-hand and sported their wedding rings.

“It was if the past few weeks hadn't happened. Over dinner they couldn't keep their hands off each other,” a source revealed at the time.

Sources also said that the duo had started dating each other again after seeking marriage counselling. But when Jen filed for divorce from Brad, when he was seen “kissing and holding” his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.

Furthermore, Brangelina was at the Parker Meridian Hotel in Palm Springs on a promotional magazine shoot when the reported kiss took place.