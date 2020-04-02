Ayeza Khan urges people to stay positive amid coronavirus crisis

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan has urged the people to stay positive and help the underprivileged as much as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post where she wrote, “I know it is important for all of us to stay at our homes. But some time we have to come out of our comfort zone to comfort others.”

She further wrote there are several people around us who are not prepared for the coming days, adding: “I am fearful of more suicide attempts by the people than coronavirus.”

The actress urged the people to help others as much as possible as the coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of challenges coming to surface for a large segment of society.

“Stay positive, Allah is with us,” she further said.

Ayeza Khan will next be seen in Mehar Posh alongside Danish Taimoor. The first episode of the romantic drama serial will be aired on Friday, April 3.