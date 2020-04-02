Ali Wentworth says she is corona-positive: 'I've never been sicker'

Hollywood's acclaimed star Ali Wentworth announced on Thursday that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while also shedding light on her health condition presently.

Turning to Instagram, the 55-year-old Nightcap actor revealed that she been in quarantine ever since she contracted the infectious disease, while also describing her condition to be ‘miserable.’

Posting a photo of herself lying on the bed, Wentworth wrote: “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome.”

Wishes and prayers started pouring in for the actor with her fellow industry insiders Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker also extending support to her during her difficult time.



“No. Oh Ali, I’m so, so sorry. So sorry. I’m sure you are in good hands but sending love. Xxx,” Sarah commented.

“Oh Ali !! I’m so so sorry. Please rest and feel better. Sending you all my love xxx,” said Reese.