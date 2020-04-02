Harry and Meghan Markle to decline all offers that 'ridicule' the royal family

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the British royal family and in search of a big Hollywood break, many opportunities seem to be knocking on the door.

And now, unquestionably a number of people would now be willing to cash in on the cut-off Prince and his rift with the royal roots.

However, Harry won’t let that happen as a little birdy told Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex has clearly mentioned to his new team including agent Nick Collins that any work that aims at ridiculing the royal family is to be immediately declined.

This comes as the couple have expressed their desire to have no ‘bad blood’ between them and the royals.

A source told the Mail: “Offers have come flooding in to Collins for Harry and Meghan. They are worth tens of millions of dollars and some offers are absolutely in their wheelhouse of charity ideas, however some are straight up advertising and marketing promotions and commercials.”

“And of course having a narrative about Harry and Meghan either reflecting on their royal links or stepping away is an easy storyline. However, Harry has instructed his and Meghan's team to nix anything that in any way could be negative towards the royals. Essentially anything that is negative to the Queen, Prince Charles, his brother or the throne is off limits,” the insider added.