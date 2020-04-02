Angelina Jolie opens up about son Maddox's choices and future

Angelina Jolie, who is self-isolating with her children, has spoken about where her son Maddox's educational future lies.

Maddox, Jolie's 18-year-old son she shares with ex Brad Pitt, has been studying biotechnology in South Korea but since the coronavirus pandemic, the semester was cancelled and he returned to the United States.

The 44-year-old actress, said that she "couldn’t be happier" with the choices her son was making. She added: "But he’s not transferring school, he’ll be going back as soon as things settle. He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies."

In conversation with a Korean newspaper, the Hollywood actress said that she admires South Korea as a country and praised it for becoming "such a successful modern economy while also preserving the culture and values that have made it unique for centuries."



The 'Maleficent' told the publication: "Nearly a billion young people globally are out of education, because of school and university shutdowns.



"There’s an urgent need to help young people to continue their education, through distance learning for example, to ensure they are able to get their qualifications and that they get the other kinds of support they need."

Angelina shares her children - Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara,15, Shiloh, 13 and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.



