Cody Simpson gushes over Miley Cyrus, marks six-month anniversary with her

Cody Simpson has marked six-month anniversary of her love with Miley Cyrus to prove that he is pretty smitten with his girlfriend.

The Australian singer first started dating Miley Cyrus in 2019, following her marriage split from Liam Hemsworth and after she broke up with ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Cody shared a black and white photo of the 'Malibu' singer to his Instagram story to show his love for her girlfriend.

He captioned the post:" Six months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else." the singer added, "I love you".

The Wrecking Ball singer, in the post, can be seen chilling out in her tracksuit bottoms with her hair piled onto her head and spot cream all over her face.



Miley, meanwhile, chose not to celebrate their mini milestone on her own social media and has instead been busy with her own Bright Minded series that has seen her joined by celebrity guests, including the likes of Demi Lovato and Reese Witherspoon.



