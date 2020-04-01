Backstreet Boys take fans on a trip to nostalgia with online concert

With the coronavirus pandemic stirring chaos and panic around the globe, it has also most definitely made the world more thoughtful, giving and grateful place.

As celebrities use their social media to ease anxieties of panicked fans and bringing them entertainment while in self-isolation, the iconic boyband of the Backstreet Boys is also following suit.

Fans were taken away from the panic-stricken 2020 and straight back into the nineties as the band got together on Instagram for Elton John’s iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America to raise not just smiles but also money for those hit hardest by the virus.

The nineties came roaring back for fans as AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson all got together to belt out their hit 1999-released single I Want It That Way.

The legendary group streamed their pre-recorded performance with brief appearances from their children as well.



Prior to that, the Larger Than Life crooners had asked fans to remain positive during these testing times.

"It's so important that we keep our spirits high during this uncertain time. Reply with something that made you smile this week! Love you guys,” the band’s official Twitter account said.