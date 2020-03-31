Actress Donna Air tests positive for coronavirus

Actress Donna Air on Tuesday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the Split star said she developed 'mild flu-like symptoms' 18 days ago.

The 40-year-old actress said she is donating to the NHS because she is 'aware what a privilege it is to be able access tests privately' in the current climate.

She said her doctor has confirmed it is safe for her now to see her daughter, adding that her loved ones are 'not displaying any signs of the virus'



"I just wanted to let you know developed mild flu like symptoms and started self isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for Covid19.

Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus,' she wrote.



