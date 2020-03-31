Piers Morgan flays Madonna over coronavirus video

Piers Morgan has criticized Madonna for her coronavirus video in which the singer called COVID-19 the great equiliser.

The TV presenter branded her a "self indulgent twerp" on the latest episode of "Good Morning Britain".

"'Entertainers, don't virtue-signal, don't lie in baths preaching about the virus...'

Defending Madonna, Morgan's co-host said "'The thing is, she's an eccentric entertainer and for her fans to see her in a bath of rose petals!'"

Pierce Morgran responded by saying, 'I have a problem with Madonna because she's so incredibly self-indulgent and annoying. She's exactly as annoying now as she's always been.'

In the video that the singer recently posted on her Instagram, Madonna goes on to praise the deadly disease as "the great equaliser" which she said does not discriminate.

"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, all the amazing stories you can tell.

"It's the great equaliser, and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways.

"Like I used to say at the end of Human Nature every night, we're all in the same boat and if the ship goes down we're all going to go down together."